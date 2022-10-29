Gujarat announces care package for flood affected farmers

Aid of ₹630 crore will help eight lakh persons in 2,554 villages

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue stranded people at a flood-hit area in the Gandevi town following heavy monsoon rains, in Navsari district, on July 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Barely a few days before the announcement of the Assembly polls schedule, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a special ₹630 crore package for farmers who had suffered crop losses during this monsoon.

The compensation package will help nearly eight lakh farmers in 2,554 villages in 14 districts who had suffered crop losses owing to floods caused by the heavy rains during the monsoon period.

The package was announced after a loss-assessment survey was carried out in 14 districts: Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Kutch, Junagadh, Morbi, Porbandar, Anand and Kheda.

After the floods, the State government had carried out a survey to assess the damages the farmers had suffered from crop losses in around nine lakh hectares of crop area. As per the package announced on Friday, those farmers who suffered a minimum of 33% of damages or losses will be eligible for compensation of ₹6,800 per hectare and a maximum of two hectares.

The compensation for the loss of the banana plantations has been kept at ₹30,000 per hectare with a limit of two hectares. The compensation will be provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and also from the State’s own budget.

To claim the compensation, the affected farmers will have to submit online applications with all required details and documents through e-Gram centres in their villages.

After the torrential rainfall, the agriculture fields were inundated, damaging crops in 14 districts. Following the rains, local legislators and even the Opposition party leaders besides various outfits of the farmers had demanded a special relief package so that the farmers can partially recover the damages they suffered.

This year, Gujarat received more than 100% of the season’s annual rainfall with several districts witnessing more than 150% rainfall.

The relief package announced by the State government is meant to pacify the farmers ahead of the Assembly polls in the State.