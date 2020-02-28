‘Guardian members’ can take suo motu action against bogus therapists

In an attempt to clamp down on bogus occupational therapists and physiotherapists, the Maharashtra State Council For Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy has passed a resolution allowing specially-appointed guardian members to initiate suo motu action. The resolution was prompted by the increase in tip-offs against bogus practitioners as well as institutions over the past few months wherein the complainants refused to step forward to file complaints.

The council’s president, Dr. Sudeep Kale, told The Hindu the notification was issued on February 25. “We have been receiving many reports of bogus practitioners across the State but we could not act unless there was an official compliant filed with us. With this new resolution, the specially-appointed regional members are in a position to act on their own when they get a tip-off,” said Dr. Kale. Action could mean sending a show-cause notice to the practitioners or the institute or initiating proceedings along with the police.

While five doctors have been appointed as guardian members for physiotherapy in various regions such as Mumbai and Konkan, Marathwada, Pune, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, three doctors have been appointed as guardian members for occupational therapy. These doctors can take action based on tip-offs.

Occupational therapy is an allied health field which uses intervention and assessment to help maintain activities that one would want or need to do everyday. Physiotherapy, also an allied health field, uses various modalities like electrotherapy, joint mobilisation etc. to treat conditions like acute pain, soft tissue injuries, cartilage damage among others. According to Dr. Kale, the council has received many complaints about bogus practitioners listed on online marketplaces. “These practitioners are booked online for home visits. We have scanned their credentials and realise that they have bogus certificates,” said Dr. Kale. The council is in the process of issuing five show-cause notices to people listed on such platforms.

Maharashtra has 800 registered occupational therapists and five institutions recognised under the council to offer the four-and-a-half-year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy course. There are 8,700 registered physiotherapists in the State and 48 colleges under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and nearly eight under deemed universities recognised to offer the Bachelor of Physiotherapy course.