HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guard attacked by neelgai injured at Ayodhya under-construction Ram temple site

Neelgais pose a challenge to safety of devotees, workers, security personnel, priests and staff, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

January 16, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A guard at the site of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya was seriously injured after being attacked by a neelgai, officials said on January 16. “The neelgai or bluebuck was earlier spotted on the more than 100 acre premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi,” they said.

“Commando Mohammad Haneef of the 32nd battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was attacked by the neelgai on Sunday,” the officials said.

Haneef fought the animal for at least 10 minutes to escape from it, security personnel deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi claimed. He was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the Faizabad District Hospital, the officials said and added that his condition is stable.

More than 3,000 security personnel are deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and thousands of visitors come there daily, according to officials. Besides, over 300 workers are engaged in the construction of the temple.

Neelgais pose a challenge to safety of devotees, workers, security personnel, priests and staff, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Related Topics

Ayodhya / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.