GST evasion of ₹33.50 crore detected in M.P.

Investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (Bopal) into alleged clandestine production, supply and sale of hand sanitisers has revealed tax evasion of ₹33.50 crore by the accused persons.
The agency has so far arrested four persons. The sanitisers of “Genius” brand were allegedly being produced by SOM Distilleries Private Limited (SDPL), located in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen. During the searches in Bhopal, New Delhi, Gurugram and other places, it had earlier seized sanitisers with a declared retail price of ₹20.62 crore.
About 49 lakh litres of hand sanitisers, valued about ₹187 crore, were cleared without issuing any invoice or GST payment during the lockdown period, as alleged.
Following searches, the company voluntarily paid GST of ₹8 crore on July 9.
