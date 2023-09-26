GST crackdown on Beed sugar factory miffs Pankaja Munde

September 26, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Pune

The latest crackdown by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Pankaja Munde’s sugar factory in Beed district has further estranged Ms. Munde from the BJP top brass while drawing sympathy from leaders of the Opposition Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who urged her to seriously think about her political future.

The GST’s raid on Ms. Munde’s Vaidyanath Sugar Factory in Parli on September 24 was the second such raid this year, following a similar shake-up in April. Authorities seized assets worth ₹19 crores from Ms. Munde’s factory.

The timing of the raid, which comes just when Ms. Munde - the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde - is undertaking her ‘Shiv Shakti yatra’ across the State is significant.

While observers view it as another attempt by the BJP top brass to get the ‘errant’ Ms. Munde to fall in line, the Opposition said the GST crackdown is an example of how the BJP treats its loyalists.

A clearly disappointed Ms. Munde, in a veiled rebuke at the BJP-ruled Central and State governments said that had they helped her sugar mill out, a crisis could have been averted.

“While other sugar mills received government support, ours was skipped,” she said.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction expressed solidarity for Ms. Munde.

While NCP leader Eknath Khadse, a prominent OBC leader like Ms. Munde, dubbed the GST raid as “an injustice” towards on part of the BJP top brass, NCP MP Supriya Sule said the BJP had “a pattern of ignoring its own workers.”

“If we want to give an example of how much injustice is done to the loyalists of the BJP, we should give an example of the treatment meted out to Pankajatai Munde. A helping hand has been given to the factory of leaders who came to BJP from other parties. But her factory was left out of this. Interestingly, her factory is not included in the income tax exemption scheme worth crores of rupees,” said Ms. Sule on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

She further said that her father, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had taken a stand to help Ms. Munde’s factory during the tenure of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The loyalists of BJP are being cheated within the BJP itself,” Ms. Sule said.

Likewise, senior NCP leader and Sharad Pawar loyalist Anil Deshmukh urged Ms. Munde to “think seriously” about her political future.

Ms. Munde’s relations with the top BJP brass since the passing of her father have been frigid. Her relations with current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been especially fraught, with the two rarely sharing a dais during any programme.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Ms. Munde had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of her estranged cousin, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Dhananjay Munde from the Munde’s bastion in Parli (in Beed).

It is said the reason for Ms. Munde’s disgruntlement was due to current Deputy Chief Minister (and then Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘authoritarian style’ of running the BJP and eliminating his potential ‘rivals’ in a Machiavellian fashion.

In July this year, Ms. Munde had refuted speculation of her having met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, while stating “betrayal does not run in my blood.”

She had further said she would be taking a two-month break from the hurly-burly of politics in order to “introspect.”