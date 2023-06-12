Growing demand to outlaw the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum in Manipur

June 12, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - IMPHAL

As the law and order situation gradually improves in Manipur, there is a growing demand among the people to outlaw the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in for the alleged involvement of their leaders in a plan to attack non-tribal villages as a part of the communal flare-up which started from May 3.

Media reports say that the Kuki militants had used drones for planning the attacks on Meitei villages. One such drone was used in chalking out plans to attack the Meitei villages of Phoubakchao and Kom Keirak in Bishnupur district. It is alleged that some ITLF leaders were seen displaying identity cards of this “civil organisation”. The police superintendent of Bishnupur district, H. Balaram expressed happiness over the rescuing and handing over two suspected Kuki militants to him by some Meitei villagers. No weapon was recovered from these alleged Kuki militants. He appealed to the people to hand over all suspects in the future instead of taking the law into their own hands. The suspects should not be harmed in any manner, Mr. Balaram said.

So far over 100 persons have been killed and many others injured in the communal clashes in Manipur. Close to 60,000 are taking shelter in 350 relief camps. Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Imphal west, Imphal east and Thoubal districts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in view of the gradual improvement in the law and order situation. However there was no relaxation in three places in Kakching district.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are spontaneous sit-in protests, human chains and processions demanding the Manipur government’s withdrawal from the Suspension of Operations agreement contending that the Kuki militants are violating the ground rules by attacking and killing innocent non-tribal villagers. The protesters have also been demanding removal of Assam Rifles personnel .

Thousands of villagers had fled their villages leaving behind everything except for the clothes on their back. Belonging to rice farmer, almost all houses kept cattle, pigs, poultry birds, pet animals including dogs, most of them perished in the raging fire. Some tribal villagers managed to rescue cattle and handed them over to the non-tribal owners. One tribal villager said, “We are mere pawns. There is no enmity among the villagers. Indeed we have been staying for generations in peace and communal harmony”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.