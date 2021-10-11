Group seeks probe into killings in J&K

It expresses solidarity with victims’ kin

A Kashmir-based civil society organisation, the Group of Concerned Citizens, on Sunday condemned the growing civilian killings in the Valley and sought “a time-bound probe”.

“Our group has expressed deep anguish and shock over the recent spate of killings in Kashmir, particularly the barbaric murders of M.L. Bindroo, Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand. We also condemn the killing of a civilian who was shot dead by the security forces at a checkpoint in Anantnag,” a spokesman of the civil society group said.

The group including academics, businessmen, advocates, scientists and former judges sought a time-bound judicial investigation into the “dastardly killings”.

“We urge the government to unmask the unknown murderers and bring them to justice at the earliest. The group has expressed solidarity with the victim families and assured them full moral support,” he added.

It denounced the “nefarious designs of certain vested interest groups to create panic”.