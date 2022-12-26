ADVERTISEMENT

Grenades, ammunition recovered from Assam tea garden

December 26, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Dibrugarh (Assam)

The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on December 26.

Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.

The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.

“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” Mr. Mishra added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US