Grenades, ammunition recovered from Assam tea garden

December 26, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Dibrugarh (Assam)

A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on December 26.

Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.

The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.

“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” Mr. Mishra added.

ADVERTISEMENT