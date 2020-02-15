Grenade hurled at Manipur People’s Party ex-chief house

Oinam Jogindro, ‘former’ president of the Manipur People’s Party, an old regional party, and his family members escaped unhurt on Saturday morning as suspected rebels had lobbed a Chinese-made hand grenade at his house at Luxmi market at Wangoi in Imphal west district, said police sources.

The family members noticed the grenade and informed the police. Bomb experts and the police rushed to the spot and took it away for a controlled implosion in a paddy field.

The police said one group of the MPP had “removed him” from the post of president and struck off his name from the membership list. He was charged with misusing party fund and violating the constitution. Mr. Jugindro and his supporters deny the charges of the party central committee of the MPP.

Police personnel are deployed near the MPP office and locked it up to maintain law and order.

The Thoubal district police seized 420 bottles of cough syrup consumed by hardened drug abusers. SP S. Ibomcha said on Saturday the suspected drug pusher, Mohammad Zakir, had fled.

Police commandos in the border district Tengnoupal also seized 10,000 tablets of a narcotics drug smuggled from Myanmar through the international gates I and II. The driver of the car in which the tablets were brought to Manipur managed to escape.