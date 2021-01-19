Grenade hurled at gate of Raj Bhavan in Imphal

IMPHAL

19 January 2021 20:52 IST

It failed to explode, say police. No one has claimed responsibility.

Miscreants hurled one China-made hand grenade at the gate of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening. Police said it had failed to explode. Bomb experts rushed there and removed it. Later, the police made a controlled explosion of the powerful grenade. No rebel group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The police commandos in Manipur have been conducting cordon and search operations for weeks in trouble-prone areas. The police said the exercise is to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the Republic Day celebrations. Rebel groups in Manipur boycott all national functions.

The police said some rebels were arrested along with weapons. In some cases, the rebel outfits clarified that some of the arrested persons are not their cadre.

Advertising

Advertising