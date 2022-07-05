Grenade hurled at Agriculture Department Director’s house in Manipur

A similar attack was made on the house of Nongthombam Gojendra on June 24

For the second time in less than two weeks the house of Agriculture Department Director Nongthombam Gojendra in Manipur’s Imphal west district was attacked with a China-made hand grenade, police sources said. However, there was no casualty in the latest attack as the hand grenade did not explode.

The family told the police station at Lamphel that a member found the grenade when he went to collect the newspapers near the gate. On receipt of information, bomb experts and police commandos rushed to the house at Tera Sapam Leirak. The CCTV camera caught an unknown person throwing the hand grenade. So far, no outlawed underground organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On June 24 night, suspected insurgents lobbed a China-made hand grenade at the director’s house. The CCTV camera had caught two scooter-borne youth hurling the bomb. The shrapnel damaged some cars parked inside the compound and the front wall of the house.

The family members say that they do not know whether any insurgent group was behind it. They have not received any threat from anyone, including insurgents.

Police have registered a case and no arrest has been made in connection with the two attacks.