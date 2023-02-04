ADVERTISEMENT

Grenade explodes near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Manipur

February 04, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - IMPHAL

None were injured in the grenade blast in Imphal’s Hapta Kangjeibung on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants exploded a grenade near a spot in Manipur’s capital Imphal in the early hours of Saturday, close to where Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is scheduled to participate in a fashion parade on February 5.

Officials in Imphal East district said the blast occurred a little after 6 a.m. on Saturday in the Hapta Kangjeibung area under the Porompat police station.

“No one was injured in the grenade blast that could have been carried out by members of an extremist group,” a district police officer said.

The venue of the fashion show, which is in the heart of Imphal, was empty.

Manipur’s extremist groups, particularly the ones referred to as the (Imphal) Valley-Based Insurgent Groups, have often targeted those promoting Hindi films and music.

The blast is suspected to be related with Sunday’s fashion parade where Ms. Leone would be the main attraction. The event is being organised by a private firm to promote khadi products and Manipur’s handloom and tourism.

No extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Tensions are already running high in the State, and the police said they are taking steps to ensure there is no sectarian violence in Manipur. Police said that on Friday night that several persons had broken into a place of worship at Nahabam Leikai, adjacent to the Govindaji temple in Imphal. They disrobed the statues and dumped them on the floor.

Police had blocked traffic near the place of worship fearing outbreak of fresh violence. Angry religious leaders said that they were ready to pay a heavy price to protect their rights.

