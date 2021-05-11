Grenade blast kills 12-year-old boy in Assam

The pin indicates location of Tinsukia district in Assam

GUWAHATI

11 May 2021 11:34 IST

The incident happened less than 24 hours after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the ULFA-Independent to come forward for talks

A grenade blast in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district killed a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday morning.

The incident in the Kathakathani area of Jagun happened less than 24 hours after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to come forward for talks.

The district police said the boy, identified as Suraj Hajong, succumbed to injuries at the Margherita Civil Hospital nearby.

Advertising

Advertising

No outfit has taken any responsibility for the blast. “It could be an accidental blast, but we are investigating how the grenade came to be there,” a local police officer said.

The needle of suspicion is, however, on the ULFA-I, whose military chief Paresh Baruah has refused to talk peace unless “occupational India” discusses sovereignty of Assam. He is believed to be operating from a hideout on the Myanmar-China border.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Nimbalkar rushed to the spot to assess the situation.