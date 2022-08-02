Other States

Grenade attack near police station in J&K's Ramban

ADGP Mukesh Singh speaks during a press conference in Ramban, J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau Ramban/Jammu August 02, 2022 10:32 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 12:19 IST

A bomb blast took place outside a police station in Ramban’s Gool area in the Jammu province on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported in the blast.

“A grenade blast took place near Ind police post in Gool area of Ramban district, even as a case has been registered and further probe was underway,” Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), a militant outfit, left a letter at the spot claiming the responsibility for the blast.

“A case has been registered. Further probe is underway,” ADGP Singh said.

Meanwhile, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said an unidentified flying object with a blinking light was fired upon on Monday night along the International Border. 

“The incident took place at 21:35 in the Kanachak area as the object tried to cross the International Border (IB). The object was not observed by troops thereafter, search of the area is underway,” the BSF said.

