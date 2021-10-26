Other StatesSrinagar 26 October 2021 12:47 IST
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, six civilians injured
Updated: 26 October 2021 12:50 IST
At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on the road side," a police official said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
