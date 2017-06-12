Grenade attack at Pulwama, 2 CRPF jawans injured

Suspected militants launched a grenade attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in Pulwama's Tral area on Monday evening, leaving two jawans injured.

Preliminary reports suggested a grenade was lobbed by using under-barrel grenade launcher in Tral under the cover of darkness.

A police official said the grenade landed near the camp of CRPF’s 180 Battalion. "Two CRPF jawans have sustained injuries," said the police officials. The area is being surveyed, they added.

On Sunday, militants injured four CRPF jawans in Srinagar's Saraf Kadal in a grenade attack. It's third grenade attack in the past three days. Earlier, the district police lines of Pulwama was attacked with a grenade.