Greenfield highway to connect Konkan

15 March 2020 02:14 IST

Taking a cue from the previous government’s ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur super expressway named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Saturday announced a new 500-kilometer greenfield highway connecting Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan which will run parallel to the sea coast.

Announcing this on the last day of the Budget session, the Urban Development Department (UDD) minister Eknath Shinde said the road would bring Konkan closer to international market. “The expressway will start from Chirle village in Raigad district where Mumbai Trans Harbour Link connecting Sewri to Nhava-Sheva port ends and will run up to Patradevi at Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district,” said Mr. Shinde.

Konkan being one of the strongholds of Shiv Sena, the opposition had accused the MVA government for neglecting it.

The road will be built by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which falls under Mr. Shinde’s department. “The MSRDC has been asked to prepare a technical and financial feasibility report of the project,” he said.

“This road will run parallel to Konkan’s coastline and will boost tourism. It will give access to Alphonso mangoes, cashew, betelnut, and coconut produced in the region to the international market, and create employment opportunities for the locals,” he said, adding that locals would be taken in to confidence before going ahead with the project.

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is 701 kilometre long, and is a brainchild of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.