Green and clean cities identified as urban employment scheme’s theme

March 25, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - JAIPUR

It is for providing economic support to the poor and needy families living in cities; work under the scheme is being provided on demand for 100 days in a year

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government in Rajasthan has identified green and clean cities as the theme for its ambitious urban employment guarantee scheme, which was launched in September 2022 for providing economic support to the poor and needy families living in cities. The work under the scheme is being provided on demand for 100 days in a year.

The Collectors displayed the urban beautification works done in the municipal areas of their respective districts at a meeting here over the weekend. More than 3.5 lakh people across the State have got themselves registered under the scheme and the job cards have been issued to almost all of them.

Providing employment

Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the scheme is providing employment in the segments such as environment and water conservation, cleanliness and sanitation, stopping defacement of property and heritage conservation. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said at the meeting that the works for tree plantation, cleaning of ponds and garbage collection would be taken up by those hired under the scheme.

Ms. Sharma also reviewed the progress of allotment of land for establishment of the institutions, about which an announcement was made in the 2023-24 State Budget. Of the 1,129 cases of land allotment, the process has been completed in 630 cases, while over 590 alternative buildings have been identified across the State for setting up the offices of new institutions.

