Green activists promote indoor plants

A movement to increase the number of indoor plants in every household of the city was started on Wednesday by the Berhampur Sabuja Bahini, an organisation of youth activists.

Their slogan is ‘let us get back mother nature to our homes as family member’. It is the follow up of the successful ‘save trees from metal intrusions’ movement by the BSB, said its president Sibaram Panigrahy.

BSB activists have already saved around 2,000 trees in Berhampur from getting seriously injured by metal intrusions like nails and wires that causes their untimely death.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation had also appreciated their effort and imposed fine on persons and institutions hurting trees. This effort is being replicated in other urban areas.

“With rising pollution, indoor plants can help improve the environment within our homes. Growing small plants within home increases our love towards the environment outside,” said Sankar Narayan Beja, Ganjam district eco-club coordinator.

With various indoor plants that can be easily grown within a house, the BSB activists took out an over 15-km-long cycle rally. Several organisations, including the Marwari Mahila Samity, Anchalika Vikash Parishad and Mahatma Gandhi Helping Hand, extended support and solidarity to the movement.

Help city residents

The BSB activists would help city residents in procurement, planting and technique of growing different varieties of indoor plants. The organisation is already a part of the Green City movement started by the BeMC.

Endocrinologist Sunil Kota and ophthalmologist B.N.R. Subudhi, who flagged off the cycle rally, said indoor plants will help in improving mental and physical health of people. The plants will oxygenate the air within a home, they said.