‘Greater Tipraland’ demand irrelevant, says CPI(M)

Agartala Main opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday slammed TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) founded by State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman for raising irrelevant demands like ‘Greater Tipraland’ that could create serious problems with neighbouring States.

The party also came down heavily on the incumbent BJP-led coalition government for using police and law enforcement agencies to suppress opposition parties.

“The demand of Greater Tipraland could have created a serious law order situation in the State. The demand is irrelevant as it is all about a land map that covers Tripura and some areas of Assam, Mizoram and even Bangladesh”, CPI(M) state Secretary Gautam Das told reporters.

But he conceded that the TIPRA succeeded in influencing students, youths and intellectuals from the indigenous community with its Greater Tipraland plank that culminated in the party's huge victory in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). He blamed the TIPRA for spending huge funds in elections ‘taking cues from BJP’.

Mr Das also lashed out at BJP ruled State government for suppressing protests and stirs of the opposition parties with help of he security forces. He criticised corruption charges brought through an FIR against senior party leader and former minister Pabitra Kar.

The FIR was recently registered by the Vigilance Department at the Bodhjungnagar police station near here.