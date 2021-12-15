Granting bail to POCSO accused not legally tenable: Meghalaya HC

GUWAHATI

15 December 2021 00:31 IST

State has said bail was given on humanitarian grounds without considering the gravity of the offence

The High Court of Meghalaya has said granting bail to an accused under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on humanitarian grounds is not legally tenable.

The court made this observation on December 10 while setting aside the bail granted by a special POCSO judge.

The State had challenged the bail, arguing that it was granted on humanitarian and medical grounds without considering the nature and gravity of the offence.

Hearing the criminal revision petition seeking to set aside the bail granted to a person who had allegedly abducted, raped and killed a minor, Justice W. Diengdoh observed: “In bail jurisprudence, the concept of granting bail on the humanitarian ground is not so prevalent and the same is not legally tenable which also renders the impugned order to fail the scrutiny of law.”

Chargesheet filed

A chargesheet had been filed against the accused under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code besides a relevant Section of the POCSO Act.

Counsel for the State submitted that the special judge had issued the order in a “mechanical manner”.