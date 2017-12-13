Grant NOC for AIIMS: Harsimrat

Accusing the Congress party-led government in Punjab of delaying the work for setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bathinda, Union Food Processing Industry Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Captain Amaridner Singh to expedite grant of requisite no objection certificates (NOC) for civil works.

Ms. Badal has written to Capt.Singh, pointing out that the delay in granting permissions for shifting of water channels, which fell within the premises of the proposed institute had delayed the construction of the boundary wall of the project.

She asked him to instruct the concerned officers to grant immediate NOCs for the project.