Grant NOC for AIIMS: Harsimrat

Accusing the Congress party-led government in Punjab of delaying the work for setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bathinda, Union Food Processing Industry Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Captain Amaridner Singh to expedite grant of requisite no objection certificates (NOC) for civil works.
Ms. Badal has written to Capt.Singh, pointing out that the delay in granting permissions for shifting of water channels, which fell within the premises of the proposed institute had delayed the construction of the boundary wall of the project.
She asked him to instruct the concerned officers to grant immediate NOCs for the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor