Gram sabhas in 15 Odisha districts pass resolutions against NPR, NRC, CAA

BERHAMPUR

17 March 2020 05:30 IST

A memorandum has been sent to the Odisha CM and respective District Collectors of 15 districts

Four hundred and two gram sabhas in 15 districts of Odisha have passed resolutions against the National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Campaign for Survival with Dignity (CSD), with the support of Odisha Nari Samaj and other social organisations in different districts, had motivated villagers against the “draconian” decisions of the Central government. “A memorandum on the basis of these resolutions has been sent to the Odisha Chief Minister and Collectors of the concerned districts,” said Narendra Mohanty, convening body member of CSD.

‘Anti-people laws’

Through this memorandum, the Odisha government has been urged to pass a resolution in the Odisha Assembly against “anti-people” laws of the Central government.

“Several States of the country have already passed such resolutions against the NPR, NRC and CAA. The Odisha government and State Assembly should also follow the voice against the regressive decisions of the Central government,” said Pradeep Sahoo, senior member of CSD’s convening body.

The CSD had planned a major demonstration against the NPR, NRC and CAA in Bhubaneswar on March 18, but the event had to be cancelled in view of the restrictions imposed by the Odisha government to check the COVID-19 threat.

The districts where gram sabhas have passed resolutions against the NPR, NRC and CAA are Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Jajpur.

Ganjam highest

The highest number of gram sabhas (65) to have passed the resolution are in Ganjam district, followed by 56 gram sabhas in Sundargarh and 53 gram sabhas in Malkangiri district.

Karmi Besra of Odisha Nari Samaj; Anna Kujur of Athakosia Sangathan of Sundargarh; and Bhisma Pangi of Malkangiri and Bijay Swain of Ganjam Zilla Gramsabha Samity played a pivotal role in promoting the grassroots-level effort.