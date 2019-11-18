Gram Sabha to have power to ban liquor

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday took an in-principle decision to bring an amendment in Section 31 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, allowing devolution of powers to the Gram Sabha to ban liquor within the local area of a Gram Panchayat.

A Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, decided that a Gram Sabha may, at any time, during the period commencing on the 1st day of April and ending with the 31st day of December of any year pass a resolution banning the opening of a liquor vend in its region from April 1 of the next year.

“The quorum of the Gram Sabha meeting for passing such a resolution shall be one-tenth of its members,” said an official statement.

The Cabinet also gave authorisation to the Chief Minister for a further period of 6 months for all matters pertaining to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in the State including framing of new rules and rate of tax, amendments thereto and issue of notifications under the Act.

More HRA for Ministers

The Cabinet also decided to revise the house rent allowance of Ministers from ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 plus ₹20,000 to cover electricity and water charges by bringing amendment in Rule 10-AA of the Haryana Ministers Allowances Rules, 1972.