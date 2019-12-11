Gram Sabha revives spirit of Gram Swaraj

A special Gram Sabha held in Jaipur district’s Awania village on Tuesday revived the spirit of Gram Swaraj, with the villagers taking part in an exercise to formulate a Five Year Plan with the allocations for different sectors. The villagers also questioned the panchayat functionaries and government officials on the expenditures on welfare schemes.

The Gram Sabha was organised as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Awania Sarpanch Madan Lal Chaudhary said the village had been selected recently as a Mahatma Gandhi Adarsh Gram, envisaging community participation in the development works.

Vocational training

A 17-point agenda for rural development was evolved in the Gram Sabha, which was the first of its kind held in the region. Zila Parishad CEO Bharti Dixit laid emphasis on giving vocational training to women in the village and asked the villagers to get full benefit of various welfare schemes.

Mr. Chaudhary said the dream of Gram Swaraj would be realised with the participation of villagers in the formulation of development schemes on both the theoretical and executional fronts. He called upon the villagers to assist the government officials in working for implementation of all the 17 plans identified for rural development.

Men and women from the village sought to know the details of plans for nutrition and health care of women and children, enrolment of children in the local government school and employment.