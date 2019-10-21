Graft shadow over welfare scheme

For Sena Devi and her husband Ambalal, it initially sounded like a windfall. Poona Ram, a local agent in their village of Sameliya in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, informed them they could get ₹55,000 to help with marriage costs for their daughter Manju under a government scheme for the families of construction workers. The only hitch? They first had to come up with ₹7,500 to pay the agent’s “commission”.

Having scrounged together the money to pay off the agent, the couple was shocked when a government labour inspector named Lohar then demanded an additional ₹5,000 bribe – ₹1,000 before and ₹4,000 after the benefit came through. Seeing no other option, they paid the sum.

At a public hearing in Bhim town on Monday, Ambalal stood up with at least eight other beneficiaries from his village to denounce both the agent and the inspector in front of the local Congress MLA, the district labour commissioner and senior police officers. “They have cheated us. We did not know our own rights and we could see no other way to get the benefit,” he said.

A week-long social audit of the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare scheme in 12 panchayats culminated in an often-stormy ‘jan sunvai’ in front of the Bhim block office, as angry workers aired their grievances. The audit showed that poor construction workers are being swindled out of thousands of rupees worth of benefits due to a nexus between unscrupulous agents and public officials.

Under the BOCW Welfare Cess Act, 1996, a cess levied on builders and contractors is used to fund welfare schemes for workers. In Rajasthan, one of the most popular schemes is Shubh Shakti, which offers ₹55,000 to defray wedding costs for workers’ daughters who have completed Class 8. Other schemes include health, pregnancy and scholarship benefits to registered workers.

Applying for a BOCW registration should cost only ₹146 according to the government rate card, while applications for benefit schemes cost ₹40 each. In reality, workers from village after village gave details of harassment by agents, e-mitra (service centre) operators, sarpanches and labour officials who demand bribes and block approvals under the scheme.

Dali Devi, from Padmela Barar village, applied for childbirth benefits of ₹21,000, paying an agent who kept demanding additional documents and additional bribes. “I went to Bhim four or five times, but I have a small child and could not keep it up. What is the use?” she said in a soft voice, keeping face and head covered. Now her daughter is two and a half years old, and she has had a second child – for whom she is owed another ₹21,000 – and has yet to see a single paisa of the benefit.

‘Zero tolerance’

“This kind of corruption has become institutionalised. I want to assure you that this will be investigated and action will be taken. [Chief Minister] Ashok Gehlot’s government has zero tolerance for corruption,” said Sudarshan Singh, MLA, addressing the 600-strong crowd.

Police officials took down complaints against 15 offenders and promised to file FIRs.

Joint Labour Commissioner Prem Prakash Sharma promised action would be taken on all grievances within a week, but admitted that there has not yet been follow-up on the complaints from a similar audit and public hearing conducted in Beawar town 12 days ago.