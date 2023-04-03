ADVERTISEMENT

Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy and ecology: Uttarakhand CM

April 03, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Concerns about safeguarding the state's ecology have been raised following the land subsidence in Joshimath that had prompted authorities to relocate many families.

PTI

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami underlined his government’s priority to maintain a balance between economy and ecology | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday underlined his government's priority to maintain a balance between economy and ecology in the hill state and asserted that all development projects are being implemented keeping in mind environmental concerns.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Dhami said all arrangements for the 'Char Dham' yatra have been made and more than eight lakh people have registered for the pilgrimage.

Joshimath crisis | Declare Himalayas eco sensitive zone, regulate big projects, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Besides discussing a number of the state's development projects with the prime minister, Mr. Dhami invited him for the yatra and to Adi Kailash, a sacred Hindu site, as well, he said.

The meeting lasted for nearly an hour during which he sought PM Modi's "guidance" on a number of issues.

Also read: Fear and foreboding in Joshimath 

A statement later said the chief minister informed Modi that ₹2,942.99 crore is needed for the economic package to provide aid to those affected by the land subsidence in Joshimath. The package includes temporary relief and residential facilities and measures such as compensation.

The state government has set up Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, and it has begun working in Joshimath, it said.

Mr. Dhami also urged Modi to start a Vande Bharat train service between Haridwar and Varanasi, saying it will be of big help to tourists, including pilgrims. A number of other development projects related to the state were also discussed in the meeting.

