ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will provide ₹300 per quintal to onion farmers in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

March 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - PUNE

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Assembly that six farmers took their lives post onion price crash, but State had ignored their problems

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mr. Shinde on March 13, 2023, announced financial assistance for onion-growing farmers in the State. | Photo Credit: PTI

With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under the effects of crashing onion prices, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 13 announced financial assistance of ₹300 per quintal for onion-growing farmers in the State.

ALSO READ
Opposition protests Maharashtra Agriculture Minister’s remark that there is ‘nothing new’ about farmers ending their lives

In a statement issued in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Shinde said, “The kharif onion crop prices have seen a sharp decline due to surplus production. The onion cultivation has been higher in other parts of the country; as a result the demand for onions from Maharashtra has dropped. This has resulted in falling prices,” he stated.

The State government has appointed a committee to look into the problems of onion farmers and provide suggestions. The committee had recommended a compensation of ₹200 to ₹300 per quintal to onion cultivators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government is committed to farmers’ well-being. We have decided to give farmers ₹300 per quintal compensation,” Mr. Shinde said.

Apathy towards farmers

Earlier, Opposition parties had lashed out at the State government for its alleged apathy towards farmers.

ALSO READ
Farmer distress: falling prices, failing hopes

Leader of the Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar pointed out that the onion- growing farmers were being forced to sell their crop in distress at ₹2 per kg.

“The State government had promised that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) will procure the onions but nothing of the kind seems to be happening,” Mr. Pawar alleged.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Assembly that there had been six cases of farmers taking their own lives post the onion price crash, but that the State government had ignored their problems.

“The onion cultivation has been higher in other parts of the country; as a result the demand for onions from Maharashtra has dropped” Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US