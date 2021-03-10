Govt. trying to break farmers’ unity: RLD leader

Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the BJP government was trying different methods to break the unity of farmers, but has failed. “It has been 104 days and the heavy turnout in these panchayats is a proof that farmers are coming out on their own against the farm laws,” he said while addressing yet another kisan panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking at Bhatta Parsaul in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mr. Chaudhary remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly said ₹2,000 had been sent directly into the accounts of the farmers, “but doesn’t admit that by increasing the prices of diesel, DAP and cooking gas, double of that amount is being taken back from the farmer.”
Taking a dig at the ‘Modi Dada’ posters, Mr. Chaudhary said it reflected his dadagiri with farmers. “I can bet once the Bengal election ends, the flowing beard would be trimmed,” he quipped.
Reminding farmers of the protests in Bhatta Parsaul against land acquisition that led to the formation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Mr. Chaudhary said farmers should keep one eye on their farms and the other on the farm laws made by the government.
He said the government was busy spreading lies about the laws that they would help the small and marginal farmers.
