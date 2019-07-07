Govt. sets up SIT to probe Tiware dam breach

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the Tiware dam breach incident in Ratnagiri district.

The SIT, to be led by Avinash Surve, Secretary, Water Resources department, will have to submit its report within two months, an official statement said on Saturday.

The SIT will probe the loss of lives and properties caused by the dam breach on July 2 night due to torrential rain in the region.

Other members of the SIT include the Ratnagiri collector, the Superintendent of Police, and a Chief Engineer from the State’s Water Conservation Department.