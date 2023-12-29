ADVERTISEMENT

Govt sanctions ₹1,170 crore for road projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

December 29, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Additionally, ₹181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24

PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned ₹1,170.16 crore for 29 roads projects in Ladakh.

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Gadkari said ₹1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 road projects, encompassing state highway and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Additionally, ₹181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US