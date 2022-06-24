Govt. prepares to host G-20 meetings in J&K next year
The details of the meetings and the countries likely to participate, however, have not been made public so far.
The J&K administration has constituted a committee to coordinate with the delegates of G-20 countries scheduled to participate in a meeting to be held in the Union Territory (UT) next year.
In response to a communication of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the J&K government, has accorded sanction “to constitution of a committee for overall coordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K”
In an order, the government has decided that the principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development, will be chairman of the five-member committee.
The participation of the delegates from G-20 countries will be a major boost to the efforts of the Centre to project the situation in J&K as normal, after J&K’s special constitutional position was ended in 2019.
In the past, the Centre invited several ambassadors and delegates mainly from the European Union (EU) countries “to assess the situation in J&K” on three occasions. However, the Centre’s move drew criticism for selective invitees and monitored tours of these delegations from the Western countries.
