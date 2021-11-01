‘Govt. must focus on giving jobs’

As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns resulted in massive loss of incomes and worsened the food insecurity for the rural population, activists have demanded the Government must focus on providing jobsand ensure participation from minority categories.

Odisha Khadya Adhikar Abhijan and Odisha Shramajeebee Manch shot off a memorandum to Pratap Jena, Panchayatiraj Minister, and sought his intervention.

“There is very high demand for work in the State.... by record 34.9 lakh households and only 29.2 lakh of families were provided work,” the group said. “A campaign must be taken up for registering work demand in collaboration with civil society organisations,” said Sameet Panda, lead member of the network.