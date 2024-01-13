Govt. lax towards Mehbooba Mufti’s security, alleges PDP

January 13, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

Workers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday accused the government of being lax with the security of former J&K Chief Minister and party president Mehbooba Mufti, a day after she had a narrow escape in a car accident. However, the J&K police refuted these allegations.

Scores of PDP workers held a dharna at the party headquarters in Jammu and said that they “smell a conspiracy in relation to the security of Ms. Mufti”.

“Ms. Mufti was first allowed to visit Poonch recently and then stopped from meeting the victim families (whose kin allegedly died in security forces’ custody). She was forced to walk eight kilometres on the Topa Pir road that has witnessed frequent militant attacks in the past,” a PDP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP leaders alleged that Ms. Mufti’s security has been downgraded significantly despite she being a former Chief Minister and the daughter of former Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

“The accident in south Kashmir on Thursday again exposes the laxity in security, Ms. Mufti’s life faces a threat,” the PDP leaders said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenting on Thursday’s accident, said that Ms. Mufti was a Z+ category protectee with an extensive and sophisticated security arrangement designed to ensure her safety at all times.

“There was a swift response post-accident by the police. An alternative vehicle was deployed within an hour. It is noteworthy that the accident happened at Bijbehara which is at a distance of approximately 50 km from Srinagar from where the Special BP vehicle was despatched,” the police said.

They said the security detail for Ms. Mufti included a team of 34 personnel, led by a Chief Security Officer. “The security posse includes Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and a Close Proximity Team of specially trained personnel in close combat. It also includes protection on move to ensure her security on road journeys. She is provided with a double escort of eight personnel from the paramilitary. Her residence at Khimber is guarded by a strong contingent of paramilitary guard personnel. Her security convoy comprises multiple vehicles, including a vehicle-mounted jammer to neutralize electronic threats,” the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.