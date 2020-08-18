Govt jobs for locals only, says M.P. CM Chouhan

Bhopal

18 August 2020 15:25 IST

‘Resources of Madhya Pradesh for the children of Madhya Pradesh’, he says in a video message

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that government jobs in the State would now be reserved for its youth only.

Describing it as an “important decision”, Mr. Chouhan said in a video message,”We are making the required legal provisions for it. Resources of Madhya Pradesh for the children of Madhya Pradesh.”

He further said, “From today, the youth of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right over its resources. All government jobs will be reserved for its youth only. Our aim is to include the State’s talent in its development.”

Mr. Chouhan clarified his aim was never to let the future of its youth depend on unemployment allowance. “Whoever is a native, they work for the State’s future by entering government services, this is my dream. My children, study well and then by entering the government and create the future of the State,” he said on Twitter.

Kamal Nath statement

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Mr. Chouhan had in fact acted in accordance with decisions of the previous Congress government. “Anyway, you woke up from sleep after 15 years today regarding the employment of youth.”

He cautioned the BJP government that it should not just remain an announcement. “This should not just remain an electoral announcement in view of the forthcoming by-election. Otherwise, the Congress won’t stay quiet.”

Recalling the decisions taken by his government, Mr. Nath said he had made it compulsory to give 70% jobs to local youth by changing the industrial policy. “The state of unemployment in your 15-year rule is not hidden from anyone. With degrees in their hands, the youth went from pillar to post for jobs. You should also bring to the fore how many youths got jobs under your government,” he asked Mr. Chouhan.

Omar’s tweet

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir State Omar Abdullah said on Twitter, “Jobs in J&K and Ladakh for everyone but jobs in MP exclusively for people from MP. No surprise there!”