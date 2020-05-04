Govt. helping cotton farmers: State Textiles Ministry

The Ministry of Textiles on Monday reassured local farmers that it was well geared up and ready to implement the minimum support price (MSP) operations of the government of India in Maharashtra.

In wake of media reports regarding problems being faced by farmers in selling Kapas in agricultural produce market centres (APMCs) in Maharashtra, the Ministry of Textiles highlighted various steps it had taken to clear the outstanding payment to the farmers for the procured Kapas. It mentioned that out of total procurement value, a sum of ₹4,987 crore had already reached the farmers.

The Ministry of Textiles said that MSP procurement was on in Maharashtra since October 2019 and that as on March 25, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had already procured 91.90 lakh quintals of Kapas equivalent to 18.66 lakh bales of cotton valuing Rs. 4,995 crore from cotton farmers in Maharashtra through 83 centres.

This was being done through CCI along with its agent the Maharashtra State Cotton Growers’ Marketing Federation Ltd.

Till March 25, around 77.40% of total Kapas produced in Maharashtra had arrived in the markets and sold to CCI and private traders. At the time of lockdown around 22.60 percent of cotton was yet to arrive.

Out of this outstanding Kapas, the Ministry said that it is estimated that around 40 to 50 percent of Kapas valuing approximately Rs. 2,100 crore may be of fair average quality (FAQ) grade and growers may wish to avail of MSP rates due to traders not offering better price in view of the pandemic situation.

The MSP operations are continuing and CCI’s procurement is on at 34 centres currently and a total of 36,500 quintals of Kapas equivalent to 6,900 bales have been procured in Maharashtra during lockdown period.

The procurement is regulated by the state APMCs and 27 centres are coming under red zones as identified by the district administration wherein procurement is expected to pick up after May 3.

In the remaining 22 centres, the state government has been approached by the CCI for issue of passes/tokens to farmers to bring Kapas and the matter is being constantly monitored by the Ministry of Textiles through daily status reports on arrival of farmers and Kapas procurement in the APMCs.

The necessary coordination of the CCI with the officials of Maharashtra government is being done through frequent conferences for trouble shooting of emerging issues.

The Textiles Ministry has also issued Advisory to the Maharashtra government to make appropriate arrangements in APMCs for facilitating access to the cotton farmers to avoid distress selling.

