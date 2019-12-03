Govt. for speedy trial in Gujarat rape cases

Following a spate of rape incidents in the State, the Gujarat government said on Monday that the police had nabbed some of the accused and their cases would be tried in special courts in expeditiously. The prosecution, he said, would ask for capital punishment for the accused.

Three cases of rape have been registered in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. The accused in the Rajkot and Surat cases have been arrested.

“We have formed 25 teams to nab the accused who raped a 14-year-old girl in Vadodara,” Gujarat’s Junior Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja told media persons in Gandhinagar. He said the government would request the High Court to shift these cases to fast track courts for speedy trial. “Our government will try to ensure that the accused get capital punishment,” he said. The government would appoint special public prosecutors as well as ‘pairvi’ officers (prosecuting officers) to ensure justice for the victims at the earliest.

The 14-year-old girl was raped by two unidentified men on November 28 evening when she was sitting with her friend at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara. Both the accused are on the run. In Surat, an 11-year-old girl was raped by her 30-year-old step-father on November 29. He has been arrested and is in police custody on remand. In Rajkot, an eight-year-old girl sleeping in a public park was raped by a 22-year-old man on November 29. The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody.