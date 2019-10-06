‘Govt. entitled to copy of CBIclosure report’

A CBI court here on Saturday directed the Special Magistrate to supply a certified copy of the closure report filed by the agency in the sacrilege incidents of the Guru Granth Sahib to the Punjab government.

Special CBI Judge Nirbhow Singh overruled a Special Judicial Magistrate’s July 23 order dismissing the Punjab government’s application for supply of the closure report.

The Judge directed the Special Magistrate to supply the documents to the State, Advocate General Atul Nanda said in an official release.

The CBI had on July 4 this year filed the closure report in a special CBI court here, giving a clean chit to the accused in the three incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot.