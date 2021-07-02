Govt. doctors in Punjab observe a day’s strike

CHANDIGARH

02 July 2021 01:31 IST

They were protesting cut in allowance

Doctors in Punjab government hospitals observed a day-long strike on Thursday against the delinking of Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) from the basic pay and reduction in the NPA among other demands.

The call for the strike was given by the Joint Government Doctors Coordination Committee comprising different associations.

“Across all the hospitals in the State, the PCMS doctors suspended all services on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, except emergency, COVID-19, cases related to rape victims and postmortems. Similarly, the veterinarians of the State also boycotted the outpatient department in hospitals for one day except for emergency cases. Gate rallies were also held by the doctors at district and tehsil level to register their protest,” said Punjab Civil Medical Services Association senior vice-president Dr. Gagandeep Shergil.

The doctors have been protesting against State’s Sixth Pay Commission recommendations surrounding delinking of NPA from the basic pay and reduction in the NPA from 25% to 20%.

Threat to intensify stir

Over the past one week, doctors in Punjab’s government hospitals have thrice observed day-long strike, including one on Thursday, in support of their demands and have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not fulfilled.