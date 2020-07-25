Govt. doctor arrested for rape attempt

A government doctor was arrested in Aligarh on Thursday on charges of molesting and attempting to rape a 25-year-old girl who was recuperating in the isolation ward of a COVID 19 hospital after being tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Tufail Ahmed, 30, was arrested from a local hotel where he had quarantined himself after completing his duty.

The girl, who works in Ghaziabad, had gone home in Aligarh during the lockdown where she developed COVID 19 symptoms and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Hospital.

Shel alleged in her complaint that the doctor tried to sexually assault her on Tuesday night on the pretext of examining her, He repeated the act on Wednesday morning, as well.