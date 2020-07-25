Other States

Govt. doctor arrested for rape attempt

A government doctor was arrested in Aligarh on Thursday on charges of molesting and attempting to rape a 25-year-old girl who was recuperating in the isolation ward of a COVID 19 hospital after being tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Tufail Ahmed, 30, was arrested from a local hotel where he had quarantined himself after completing his duty.

The girl, who works in Ghaziabad, had gone home in Aligarh during the lockdown where she developed COVID 19 symptoms and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Hospital.

Shel alleged in her complaint that the doctor tried to sexually assault her on Tuesday night on the pretext of examining her, He repeated the act on Wednesday morning, as well.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 12:18:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/govt-doctor-arrested-for-rape-attempt/article32187107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY