‘Govt. dividing country on religious lines’

More than 30,000 Dalits and Adivasis held a dharna opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Anaj Mandi in Khargone in southern Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, urging the Centre to withdraw the contentious law and asking the State government to pass a resolution against it.

“Should we leave the fate of our citizenship in the hands of a government that is casteist and communal?” asked Madhuri Krishnaswamy of the Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan, addressing the protest rally. “The Centre is inflicting attack after attack on its citizens. Is this what we choose a government for?”

On the second day of protests against the law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, in Madhya Pradesh’s Nimar region, the Dalit and Advisasi groups made clear that they were in no mood to relent.

“Until the NPR and the NRC is stopped, our movement will continue to grow,” said Ms. Krishnaswamy.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said, “Any other Prime Minister would be proud to see the Constitution’s Preamble being read out and the Tricolour being carried in protests across the country today, but unfortunately, not our Prime Minister.”