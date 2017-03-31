Govt. diverting attention from real issues: Opposition

Nagpur: Braving the scorching heat of Vidarbha, the Sangharsh Yatra (protest march) organised by the Opposition parties in Maharashtra, reached Nagpur on Thursday.

The parties, including Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, accused Devendra Fadnavis-led State government of trying to divert attention from real issues by fuelling a discussion about the “air conditioned bus” that the Opposition leaders are using to travel across the State.

The march began from Chandrapur district on Wednesday and will conclude in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, on April 4.

Reacting to criticism over the use of an air-conditioned bus, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad asked a small crowd of Congressmen at Variety Square in Nagpur about who first organised such Yatras.

He said, “It was [L.K.] Advani, [Atal Bihari] Vajpayee, and [Gopinath] Munde who began organising such Yatras in the 1990s. Did they travel in a bullock cart or on top of a State-run bus? This government is anxious to see the huge response that we are getting in this march, as a result of which it is trying to spread such rumours.” He also accused State government of being “insensitive to the problems of farmers.”

“The anxiety of farmers in Vidarbha is turning towards a terrible end. Once our state was sujlam suflam [rich State], but now one can see dead bodies hanging from trees in every village. Our farmers are killing themselves for a debt of ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakhs and this government is not even ready to hear their plight,” he alleged.

Mr. Awhad also claimed that the Opposition visited a farmer’s family in Chandrapur district on Wednesday who had committed suicide a few days ago, “but no one from the government bothered to visit his family.”

The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, said the State government would be left with no option but to give a debt waiver to farmers as the entire Opposition is on the streets to fight for them.

“Many of our MLAs were suspended from the assembly for demanding debt waiver for the farmers. If raising farmers’ voice in the Assembly is a crime, then we will keep committing this crime,” he said.