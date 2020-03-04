Govt. credit guarantee for education loan in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday announced a new scheme under which the State government would give credit guarantee against education loan for students.

Mr. Lal made the announcement while replying on the State budget in the Assembly. Earlier the students had to face difficulties in getting loan for higher education due to lack of collateral guarantee required by the Banks.

“A credit guarantee fund would be set up by the government for the purpose for students under various categories of medical, engineering and other professional courses. After becoming an earning hand, the students would be required to refund the loan amount to the banks. A provision has been made in the budget for this scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that farmers, workers, students, teachers and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies would be sent on foreign tours to abreast them with information about latest schemes at the global level.

The House also passed the Haryana Scheduled Castes (Reservation in admission in government educational institutions) Bill, 2020.