Govt. aid for last rites of virus victims

The Assam government has decided to pay up to ₹5,000 each for the last rites of COVID-19 patients whose relatives refuse to receive the body or cannot bear cremation expenses.

The amount, according to requirement, would be paid to the administration of a district from the funds provided by the State unit of the National Health Mission, an order issued by the Health Department said on Thursday.

“This is in view of the difficulties communicated by the deputy commissioners regarding the cremation of COVID patients,” said Samir K. Sinha, Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare.

