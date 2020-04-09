Governors shouldn’t instruct bureaucrats directly: Pawar

Without naming Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that governors should avoid giving direct instructions to the bureaucracy.

Mr. Koshyari has over the past week been taking regular follow-ups on the coronavirus outbreak from bureaucrats via videoconference, which has not been appreciated in several quarters of the State government.

According to sources, Mr. Pawar raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a videoconference on Wednesday and expressed discontent over the interference in the work of the elected State government.

On Twitter, though Mr. Pawar chose not to name anyone, he said, “It is heard that in some states the instructions are being issued by Honorable Governor directly to the bureaucracy. Though Hon. Governor has the authority to do so, the instructions have to be routed through Hon. @CMOMaharashtra and the Chief Secretary’s office in order to avoid multiple power centers and probable hindrances in the coordination of administration. (sic)”

A minister in the MVA government, on the condition of anonymity, said no Governor in any other State is interfering in coronavirus-related government work. “The bureaucracy has to obey orders from [the Governor] and give him a presentation, even after making one in front of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. Political leaders are refraining from addressing the issue to avoid a political altercation. It seems Mr. Pawar has decided to bell the cat this time,” he said.

Suggestions to PM

Mr. Pawar said the Central government should start planning from now to revive the economy from the impact of the pandemic. He said the Centre should consider the possibility of a selective lockdown, without compromising people’s health and livelihood.

He also urged media outlets to stop reiterating news that could lead to discord in society.

“Non-plan expenditure will have to be incurred. The Central government has proposed to construct a new Parliament House. This plan should also be reconsidered or it could be postponed after examining the priorities,” he said. The NCP chief said the government should also look at how States’ income will increase, and immediately transfer pending GST dues to them.

“Due to the pandemic, the agriculture, industry and business sectors are in trouble. Rabi crop is ready in the fields. But farmers are facing problems right from the stocking to selling of vegetable, fruit products … The Central government should take steps to provide immediate relief to farmers and those dependent on agriculture,” Mr. Pawar said.