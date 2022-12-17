Governor’s Rule in Mizoram tribal council resented

December 17, 2022 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

An organisation of the Chakma community has resented the imposition of Governor’s Rule in a politically unstable tribal council in Mizoram.

In a notification on December 16, Mizoram’s District Council and Minority Affairs Department said the Governor of the State has assumed all functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for six months until further orders.

According to the notification, the decision was taken as Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu felt that the constant change of administration due to political manoeuvring was extremely damaging for the welfare of the CADC and its people.

The notification was issued more than a month after Buddha Lila Chakma resigned as the fifth chief executive member of the CADC. The Governor accepted his resignation on November 17.

Rasik Mohan Chakma unsuccessfully staked claim to become the sixth chief executive member of the 20-member council that was formed in 2018 after Congress and BJP members stitched up a short-lived alliance.

“The imposition of Governor’s Rule in the CADC on the stated ground is bad in law and arbitrary. The CADC is a constitutional body having its own house and what matters is whether a party in question has the majority to prove it on the floor of the house or not. This was not done by the Governor of Mizoram,” Suhas Chakma of the Chakma Development Foundation of India said.