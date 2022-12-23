Governor’s rule can’t be prolonged in a democracy: Ghulam Nabi Azad demands early J&K polls 

December 23, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - JAMMU

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday pushed for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that governor’s rule could not be prolonged in a democracy.

“In a democracy, governor rule can’t be prolonged at any cost. But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the same and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy,” said Mr. Azad, while addressing party workers in Jammu.

‘Land for locals only’

Meanwhile, the DAP has asked the Lieutenant Governor’s administration “to withdraw the fresh land laws that bar the extension of lease to commercial properties in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Such laws are anti-people and will have serious economic consequences for local people. The order is restricting the further extension of lease. Who will the government want to benefit under the fresh laws? Why are locals who are legally holding the properties on lease [being] forced to handover?” asked DAP spokesman Salman Nizami.

He said that the L-G’s administration was not the elected government and it could not take big decisions that deprive the locals of its rights. “Jobs and lands in J&K shall be for locals only,” he added.