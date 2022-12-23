ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s rule can’t be prolonged in a democracy: Ghulam Nabi Azad demands early J&K polls 

December 23, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - JAMMU

Arguing that jobs and lands in J&K should be for locals only, Mr. Azad asked the L-G to withdraw new land laws that bar lease extension for commercial properties in the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during a party programme in Jammu, on Dec. 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday pushed for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that governor’s rule could not be prolonged in a democracy.

“In a democracy, governor rule can’t be prolonged at any cost. But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the same and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy,” said Mr. Azad, while addressing party workers in Jammu.

‘Land for locals only’

Meanwhile, the DAP has asked the Lieutenant Governor’s administration “to withdraw the fresh land laws that bar the extension of lease to commercial properties in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Such laws are anti-people and will have serious economic consequences for local people. The order is restricting the further extension of lease. Who will the government want to benefit under the fresh laws? Why are locals who are legally holding the properties on lease [being] forced to handover?” asked DAP spokesman Salman Nizami.

He said that the L-G’s administration was not the elected government and it could not take big decisions that deprive the locals of its rights. “Jobs and lands in J&K shall be for locals only,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US