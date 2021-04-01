Other States

Governor’s nod for damages Bill

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday gave consent for the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Bill.

The Bill, which was recently passed in Haryana Assembly provides for recovery of damages to properties caused by persons during disturbances to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder and for constitution of claims tribunal to determine the liability, to assess the damages caused and to award compensation in Haryana and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

An official statement said that for the purpose of adjudicating upon application for compensation for damages, the State government would constitute a one or more Claim Tribunal.

