Governors in Opposition-ruled States interfere; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin right in seeking Governor Ravi's removal: Kapil Sibal

July 10, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Governor Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and is a "threat" to Tamil Nadu's peace.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on July 10 alleged that Governors in Opposition-ruled States "destabilise and interfere", as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's demand seeking removal of Governor R. N. Ravi.

"By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM emphasised in his letter.

Maharashtra NCP crisis | ‘Tamasha’ not democracy, says Kapil Sibal

Reacting to the development, Mr. Sibal said, "Ambedkar on Governors:...said 'functionary…a purely ornamental functionary…no power of interference in administration…'” "Governors in opposition ruled States: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi's removal," the former Union Minister tweeted.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union Minister during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

