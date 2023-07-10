Governors in Opposition-ruled States interfere; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin right in seeking Governor Ravi's removal: Kapil Sibal

July 10, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on July 10 alleged that Governors in Opposition-ruled States "destabilise and interfere", as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's demand seeking removal of Governor R. N. Ravi.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Governor Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and is a "threat" to Tamil Nadu's peace.

"By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM emphasised in his letter.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Sibal said, "Ambedkar on Governors:...said 'functionary…a purely ornamental functionary…no power of interference in administration…'” "Governors in opposition ruled States: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi's removal," the former Union Minister tweeted.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union Minister during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

