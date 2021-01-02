Governor should take up Punjab’s law and order with me, says Amarinder

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

CM reacted to Governor V.P. Singh Badnore summoning Chief Secretary, DGP.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took exception to Governor V.P. Singh Badnore summoning the State’s top administrative brass instead of seeking a report directly from him, as Home Minister, on the law-and-order situation.

The Chief Minister said the propaganda of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on the collapse of law and order in the State was nothing more than a tactic to divert attention from the farm laws issue and if the Governor had any concerns on the situation, he should have taken up the matter directly with him, the CM, as he was the custodian of the Home portfolio.

Capt. Amarinder was reacting to the Governor summoning the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to question them on the alleged law and order problems in the State amid sporadic incidents of damage to some mobile towers.

Capt. Amarinder accused the State BJP leadership for “adding fuel to the fire with their irresponsible statements”. He termed it a vicious game-plan of the BJP to undermine the farmers’ peaceful agitation by terming “a few minor incidents of damage to some mobile towers as a law and order problem”.

“These damaged towers can be and are being repaired, but what about the lives of the farmers lost in the bitter cold at the Delhi borders, where they continue to fight for their rights amid total apathy from the BJP-led government at the Centre?” asked the Chief Minister. He expressed shock over the fact that not a single BJP leader had expressed concern over the deaths of protesting farmers, including some by suicide.

“The lost lives cannot be recovered,” he pointed out, asking Punjab BJP leaders to stop politicising a peaceful agitation with their ill-conceived comments.

Capt. Amarinder also mocked the BJP Punjab unit’s allegations of “assault on democracy in Punjab by the Congress”, calling it a shameless act of the pot calling the kettle black. “A party that has virtually destroyed every single democratic institution in the country has no business calling anyone else undemocratic,” he quipped.